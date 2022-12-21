 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Iona at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU

Seattle at Utah State 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Saint Peter’s at Maryland 4:30 p.m. BTN

Harvard at Kansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Western Kentucky at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC

Chicago State at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Butler at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1

Morgan State at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Quinnipiac at Penn State 6:30 p.m. BTN

G. Washington at Washington State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Illinois at Missouri 7 p.m. SEC

Loyola-Chicago at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Pepperdine at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2

Football, NCAA

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Wizards at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA

NFL

Jaguars at Jets 6:15 p.m. APV

NHL

Capitals at Senators 5 p.m. NHL

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Morgan State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Morgan State at Arizona 6 p.m. 107.5-FM

Football, NCAA

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: San Diego at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video ATV is Apple TV+BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

