Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Iona at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU
Seattle at Utah State 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Saint Peter’s at Maryland 4:30 p.m. BTN
Harvard at Kansas 5 p.m. ESPN2
Western Kentucky at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC
Chicago State at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Butler at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1
Morgan State at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Quinnipiac at Penn State 6:30 p.m. BTN
G. Washington at Washington State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Illinois at Missouri 7 p.m. SEC
Loyola-Chicago at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Pepperdine at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2
Football, NCAA
Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Wizards at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA
NFL
Jaguars at Jets 6:15 p.m. APV
NHL
Capitals at Senators 5 p.m. NHL
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Morgan State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Morgan State at Arizona 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
Football, NCAA
Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: San Diego at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video ATV is Apple TV+BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)