Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s

USC at Stanford 3 p.m. FS1

Rutgers at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN

Wichita State at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPN2

SE Missouri St. at Morehead St. 5 p.m. ESPN

Portland at BYU 7 p.m. CBSS

Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at California 7 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Iowa 7 p.m. FS1

Utah at Washington State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

San Francisco at Santa Clara 8:30 p.m. FSAZ

Colorado State at Utah State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Michigan at Ohio State 1 p.m. BTN

Iowa at Maryland 3 p.m. BTN

Georgia at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC

Connecticut at Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SEC

Syracuse at Louisville 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA

Lakers at Bucks 5:30 p.m. TNT

Pelicans at Jazz 8 p.m. TNT

NCAA hockey

Arizona State at Minnesota 6 p.m. FSAZ

NHL

Lightning at Blue Jackets 5 p.m. NHL

Canadiens at Canucks 7:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Burnley at Liverpool 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s

Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

