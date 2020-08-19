You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO: NC Dinos at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: KT Wiz at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN2

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 2:30 a.m. Golf

European Tour, first round 5:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, second round 4:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rays-Yankees or Phillies-Blue Jays 10 a.m. MLB

Tigers at White Sox 11 a.m. ESPN2

Mets-Marlins or Dodgers-Mariners 4 p.m. MLB

Brewers at Twins 4 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Athletics 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

D-backs-A’s or Reds-Cardinals (JIP) 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Heat vs. Pacers, Game 2 10 a.m. ESPN

Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 2 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Bucks vs. Magic, Game 2 3 p.m. ESPN

Draft Lottery 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Flames vs. Stars, Game 6 TBA NBCS

Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 5 TBA: NBCS

WNBA

Chicago vs. New York 4 p.m. CBSS

Connecticut vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Athletics 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

