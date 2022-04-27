 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Alabama at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 3:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey

U-18: Finland vs. Canada 5:30 a.m. NHL

U-18: United States vs. Latvia 10:30 a.m. NHL

MLB

Rockies-Phillies or Mariners-Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Cubs at Braves 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 4:30 p.m. BSAZ+

NBA Playoffs

76ers at Raptors, Game 6 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Pelicans, Game 6 4:30 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Pelicans, Game 6 4:30 p.m. TNT

Mavericks at Jazz, Game 6 7 p.m. TNT

NFL

Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. Ch 9

Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. ESPN

Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. NFL

NHL

Flames at Wild 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Man. United 11:45 a.m. USA

Soccer, women's

U-17: Canada vs. Jamaica 3:50 p.m. FS2

Softball, NCAA

Oklahoma State at Florida State 4 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

Hockey

AHL: San Diego at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Pelicans 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

