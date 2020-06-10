Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball KBO: Doosan Bears at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN

MLB Draft, rounds 2-5 2 p.m. ESPN

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

Golf PGA Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

Be the first to know

