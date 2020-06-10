Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball KBO: Doosan Bears at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN
MLB Draft, rounds 2-5 2 p.m. ESPN
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
Golf PGA Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)
