Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV THURSDAY

Boxing

Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, first round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Reds 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Pirates at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Yankees-Indians or Mariners-Red Sox 3 p.m. MLB

Marlins at Giants 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Suns at Celtics 4 p.m. BSAZ

76ers at Bucks 4 p.m. TNT

Lakers at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball

Arkansas at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

LSU at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPNU

Soccer (M)

EPL: West Brom at Leicester Noon; NBCS

Volleyball

Final Four: Washington vs. Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN

Final Four: Texas vs. Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

Hockey

Colorado at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Celtics 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

