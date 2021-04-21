Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Boxing
Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, first round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Reds 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Pirates at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB
Yankees-Indians or Mariners-Red Sox 3 p.m. MLB
Marlins at Giants 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Suns at Celtics 4 p.m. BSAZ
76ers at Bucks 4 p.m. TNT
Lakers at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball
Arkansas at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
LSU at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPNU
Soccer (M)
EPL: West Brom at Leicester Noon; NBCS
Volleyball
Final Four: Washington vs. Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN
Final Four: Texas vs. Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPN
RADIO THURSDAY
Hockey
Colorado at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Suns at Celtics 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)