 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s Iowa at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN2

Cincinnati at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Wisconsin 5 p.m. FS1

UNLV at Colorado State 6 p.m. CBSS

BYU at Gonzaga 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Illinois at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

USC at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2

Portland at San Francisco 7 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. FS1

Nevada at San Diego State 8 p.m. CBSS

Washington State at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at Arizona State 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Oregon at Colorado 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Maryland at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC

Purdue at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN

NC State at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. FSAZ

Kentucky at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC

Golf PGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA 76ers at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT

Mavericks at Nuggets 8 p.m. TNT

NCAA football Awards Show 5 p.m. ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s Indiana at Wisconsin 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

USC at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

USC at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Ira Lee on Arizona's postseason ban, current Wildcats and growing up with Mobley brothers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News