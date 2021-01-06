Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s Iowa at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN2
Cincinnati at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Wisconsin 5 p.m. FS1
UNLV at Colorado State 6 p.m. CBSS
BYU at Gonzaga 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Illinois at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN
USC at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2
Portland at San Francisco 7 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. FS1
Nevada at San Diego State 8 p.m. CBSS
Washington State at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at Arizona State 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Oregon at Colorado 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Maryland at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC
Purdue at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN
NC State at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. FSAZ
Kentucky at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC
Golf PGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf
NBA 76ers at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT
Mavericks at Nuggets 8 p.m. TNT
NCAA football Awards Show 5 p.m. ESPN
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s Indiana at Wisconsin 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
USC at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM
USC at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)