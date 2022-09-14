 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1

Football, NCAA

Savannah State at Benedict 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

White Sox at Guardians 10 a.m. MLB

Pirates at Mets 4 p.m. Ch 11

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Chargers at Chiefs 5:15 p.m. APV

Soccer, men's

San Diego State at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

San Diego at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Volleyball, women's

BYU at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA Finals

Aces at Sun, Game 3 6 p.m. ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM

NFL

Chargers at Chiefs 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

