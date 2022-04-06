 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Autos;NASCAR Trucks race;5 p.m.;FS1

Baseball;Arkansas at Florida;3 p.m.;SEC

;Kentucky at Texas A&M;6 p.m.;SEC

Golf;The Masters, first round;Noon;ESPN

Hockey;Frozen Four: Denver vs. Michigan;2 p.m.;ESPN2

;Frozen Four: Minn. vs. Minn. St.;5:30 p.m.;ESPNU

MLB;Brewers at Cubs;11 a.m.;MLB

;Reds at Braves;5 p.m.;ESPN2

;Padres at D-backs;6:30 p.m.;BSAZ

;Astros at Angels;7 p.m.;MLB

NBA;Celtics at Bucks;4:30 p.m.;TNT

;Lakers at Warriors;7 p.m.;TNT

NHL;Canucks at Coyotes;7 p.m.;BSAZ+

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB;Padres at D-backs;6:30 p.m.;1490-AM*

Talk;“Spears and Ali”;3 p.m.;1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

