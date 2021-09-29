 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Football

Virginia at Miami 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Ark.-Pine Bluff at P. View A&M 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Brewers at Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB

Phillies-Braves or Yankees-B. Jays 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. BSAZ

Padres at Dodgers (JIP) 7:30 p.m. MLB

NFL

Jaguars at Bengals 5:20 p.m. NFL

NHL preseason

Flyers at Bruins 4:30 p.m. TNT

Golden Knights vs. Kings 7 p.m. TNT

Soccer, women's

Washington at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Kentucky at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN

Oregon State at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at Arizona 8 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA Playoffs

Sky at Sun, Game 2 5 p.m. ESPN2

Mercury at Aces, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Jaguars at Bengals 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP - joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

