Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: KT Wiz at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN
Golf
European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf
European Tour, first round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
MLB
Mariners at Padres 1 p.m. MLB
Rockies at D-backs 3 p.m. FSAZ
Phillies at Nationals 3:30 p.m. Ch 11
NBA Playoffs
Jazz vs. Nuggets, Game 6 1 p.m. ESPN
Celtics vs. Raptors, Game 1 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Clippers vs. Mavericks, Game 6 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 3 4 p.m. NBCS
Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 3 6:45 p.m. NBCS
WNBA
Chicago vs. Indiana 4 p.m. ESPN2
Dallas vs. New York 5 p.m. CBSS
Las Vegas vs. Seattle 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB Rockies at D-backs 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
