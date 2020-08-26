 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: KT Wiz at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN

Golf

European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

European Tour, first round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

MLB

Mariners at Padres 1 p.m. MLB

Rockies at D-backs 3 p.m. FSAZ

Phillies at Nationals 3:30 p.m. Ch 11

NBA Playoffs

Jazz vs. Nuggets, Game 6 1 p.m. ESPN

Celtics vs. Raptors, Game 1 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Clippers vs. Mavericks, Game 6 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 3 4 p.m. NBCS

Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 3 6:45 p.m. NBCS

WNBA

Chicago vs. Indiana 4 p.m. ESPN2

Dallas vs. New York 5 p.m. CBSS

Las Vegas vs. Seattle 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB Rockies at D-backs 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

