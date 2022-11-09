 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Charleston Southern at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. BTN

Central Michigan at Marquette 5 p.m. FS2

Bethune-Cookman at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN

North Dakota at Creighton 7 p.m. FS2

Northern Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Alabama State at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Football, NCAA

Tulsa at Memphis 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 1:30 a.m. Golf

People are also reading…

LPGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf

NBA

76ers at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Falcons at Panthers 6:15 p.m. APV

NHL

Coyotes at Islanders 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, women's

Germany at United States 5 p.m. FS1

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, women's

Northern Arizona at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM

NFL

Falcons at Panthers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News