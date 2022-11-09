Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Charleston Southern at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. BTN
Central Michigan at Marquette 5 p.m. FS2
Bethune-Cookman at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN
North Dakota at Creighton 7 p.m. FS2
Northern Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Alabama State at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Football, NCAA
Tulsa at Memphis 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, first round 1:30 a.m. Golf
People are also reading…
LPGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf
NBA
76ers at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Falcons at Panthers 6:15 p.m. APV
NHL
Coyotes at Islanders 5:30 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, women's
Germany at United States 5 p.m. FS1
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, women's
Northern Arizona at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM
NFL
Falcons at Panthers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)