Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV THURSDAY

Golf

European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Braves-Phillies Mariners-Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Astros at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Royals at Athletics (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Nets at Bucks, Game 3 4:40 p.m. ESPN

Clippers at Jazz, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Avalanche at G. Knight, Game 6 6 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, women's

Portugal at United States 6:30 p.m. FS1

Softball

WCWS Finals: Florida State vs. Oklahoma, Game 3 Noon ESPN

Tennis

French Open, semifinals 6 a.m. TEN

French Open, semifinals 8 a.m. Ch 4

French Open, semifinals 8 a.m. NBCS

Track

NCAA Championships 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Sparks at Mystics 4 p.m. CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

