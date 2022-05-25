 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Big Ten Tournament 7 a.m. BTN

LSU vs. Kentucky 7:30 a.m. SEC

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville 8 a.m. BSAZ+

Oregon vs. Arizona State 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Big Ten Tournament 11 a.m. BTN

SEC Tournament 11 a.m. SEC

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Noon BSAZ+

Washington vs. UCLA/Cal 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Big 12 Tournament 2 p.m. ESPNU

SEC Tournament 2:30 p.m. SEC

Big Ten Tournament 3 p.m. BTN

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech 4 p.m. BSAZ

Arizona vs. Stanford 4:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Big 12 Tournament 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Big Ten Tournament 6 p.m. BTN

SEC Tournament 6 p.m. SEC

Oregon State vs. UCLA/Cal 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour match play, Day 2 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Sweden vs. Canada 6 a.m. NHL

Switzerland vs. United States 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Cubs at Reds 9:30 a.m. MLB

Yankees-Rays or Phillies-Braves 3:30 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Blue Jays-Angels or Rangers-A’s 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Mavericks at Warriors, Game 5 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Rangers at Hurricanes, Game 5 4 p.m. ESPN

Oilers at Flames, Game 5 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Softball, NCAA Super Regionals

Texas at Arkansas, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN2

Clemson at Oklahoma State, Game 1 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, second round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, second round 4 a.m. BSAZ

RADIO THURSDAY

Baseball

Arizona vs. Stanford 4:45 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

