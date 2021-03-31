 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA, first round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. ESPN

Dodgers at Rockies 1 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mets at Nationals 4 p.m. ESPN

Astros at Athletics 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Hornets at Nets 4:30 p.m. TNT

Nuggets at Clippers 7 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball

Kentucky at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A

NHL

Hurricanes at Blue Jackets 5 p.m. NBCS

Wild at Golden Knights 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Softball

Texas A&M at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Washington at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

Miami Open 10 a.m. TEN

Volleyball

Michigan at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

Penn State at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

