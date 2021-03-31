Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA, first round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. ESPN
Dodgers at Rockies 1 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ
Mets at Nationals 4 p.m. ESPN
Astros at Athletics 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Hornets at Nets 4:30 p.m. TNT
Nuggets at Clippers 7 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball
Kentucky at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A
NHL
Hurricanes at Blue Jackets 5 p.m. NBCS
Wild at Golden Knights 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Softball
Texas A&M at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Washington at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
Miami Open 10 a.m. TEN
Volleyball
Michigan at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN
Penn State at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)