agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Georgia at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Pacific at BYU 7 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 7:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Astros-Twins or Mets-Nationals 10 a.m. MLB

Yankees-W. Sox or Royals-Rangers 5 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Dodgers (JIP) 9 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Heat at 76ers, Game 6 4:10 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Mavericks, Game 6 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL

2022 schedule release 5 p.m. ESPN2

2022 schedule release 5 p.m. FS1

2022 schedule release 5 p.m. NFL

NHL Playoffs

Hurricanes at Bruins, Game 6 4 p.m. TNT

Maple Leafs at Lightning, Game 6 4:30 p.m. TBS

Wild at Blues, Game 6 6:30 p.m. TNT

Oilers at Kings, Game 6 7 p.m. TBS

Soccer, men's

EPL: Arsenal at Tottenham 11:45 a.m. USA

Softball, NCAA

Nebraska vs. Penn State 8 a.m. BTN

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State 9 a.m. SEC

Baylor vs. Iowa State 10 a.m. ESPNU

Illinois vs. Ohio State 10:30 a.m. BTN

Alabama vs. Missouri 11:30 a.m. SEC

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. BTN

Kentucky vs. Florida 2 p.m. SEC

Michigan vs. Maryland 4 p.m. BTN

Arkansas vs. Georgia/Ole Miss 4:30 p.m. SEC

Stanford at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA Playoffs

Suns at Mavericks, Game 6 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

