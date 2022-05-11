Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Georgia at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU
Pacific at BYU 7 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 7:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Astros-Twins or Mets-Nationals 10 a.m. MLB
Yankees-W. Sox or Royals-Rangers 5 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Dodgers (JIP) 9 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Heat at 76ers, Game 6 4:10 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Mavericks, Game 6 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL
2022 schedule release 5 p.m. ESPN2
2022 schedule release 5 p.m. FS1
2022 schedule release 5 p.m. NFL
NHL Playoffs
Hurricanes at Bruins, Game 6 4 p.m. TNT
Maple Leafs at Lightning, Game 6 4:30 p.m. TBS
Wild at Blues, Game 6 6:30 p.m. TNT
Oilers at Kings, Game 6 7 p.m. TBS
Soccer, men's
EPL: Arsenal at Tottenham 11:45 a.m. USA
Softball, NCAA
Nebraska vs. Penn State 8 a.m. BTN
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State 9 a.m. SEC
Baylor vs. Iowa State 10 a.m. ESPNU
Illinois vs. Ohio State 10:30 a.m. BTN
Alabama vs. Missouri 11:30 a.m. SEC
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. BTN
Kentucky vs. Florida 2 p.m. SEC
Michigan vs. Maryland 4 p.m. BTN
Arkansas vs. Georgia/Ole Miss 4:30 p.m. SEC
Stanford at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona State at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO THURSDAY
NBA Playoffs
Suns at Mavericks, Game 6 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)