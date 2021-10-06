 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Football, NCAA

Houston at Tulane 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

ALDS: White Sox at Astros, Game 1 1 p.m. FS1

ALDS: Red Sox at Rays, Game 1 5 p.m. FS1

NBA preseason

Raptors at 76ers 4 p.m. NBA

Heat at Rockets 7 p.m. ESPN2

NFL

Rams at Seahawks 5 p.m. Ch 11

Rams at Seahawks 5 p.m. NFL

NHL preseason

Penguins at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Belgium vs. France 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Jamaica at United States 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

Colorado at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Alabama at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

Louisville at Notre Dame 5 p.m. BSAZ

Arizona at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Volleyball, women's

Iowa State at Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB Playoffs

ALDS: Red Sox at Rays, Game 1 (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Rams at Seahawks 5 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MNBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

