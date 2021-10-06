Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Football, NCAA
Houston at Tulane 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
ALDS: White Sox at Astros, Game 1 1 p.m. FS1
ALDS: Red Sox at Rays, Game 1 5 p.m. FS1
NBA preseason
Raptors at 76ers 4 p.m. NBA
Heat at Rockets 7 p.m. ESPN2
NFL
Rams at Seahawks 5 p.m. Ch 11
Rams at Seahawks 5 p.m. NFL
NHL preseason
Penguins at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Belgium vs. France 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Jamaica at United States 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
Colorado at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Alabama at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
Louisville at Notre Dame 5 p.m. BSAZ
Arizona at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Volleyball, women's
Iowa State at Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB Playoffs
ALDS: Red Sox at Rays, Game 1 (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Rams at Seahawks 5 p.m. 1290-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MNBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)