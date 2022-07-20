 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 18 5 a.m. USA

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 2 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

MLB

Yankees at Astros, Game 1 10 a.m. MLB

Tigers at Athletics, Game 1 (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Astros, Game 2 3:30 p.m. MLB

Giants at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

Germany vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Venezuela vs. Argentina 4:45 p.m. FS2

Brazil vs. Peru 4:50 p.m. FS1

Track

World Championships, Day 7 5 p.m. USA

WNBA

Liberty at Mystics 8:30 a.m. NBA

Dream at Sparks 12:30 p.m. NBA

Fever at Aces 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO THURSDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

