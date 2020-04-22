This year’s NFL draft was supposed to take place in Las Vegas, the new home of the Raiders, in front of the Bellagio fountains.

The coronavirus has changed all that. The three-day event, which starts Thursday night, will be entirely virtual. General managers will make decisions from their home offices — basically, it’s the the opposite of Vegas — and prospects will watch from home. Fancy suits are optional.

The same goes for us at the Arizona Daily Star. Our annual tradition — a themed lunch and a mock draft of the first round — has been put on hold because of the quarantine. This year’s theme: Stay home (and mute your Zoom microphone when you’re not using it.)

Over a video call Tuesday, the Star’s Michael Lev, Ryan Finley, Justin Spears and Alec White predicted who will be chosen in Thursday’s first round. Here’s a pick-by-pick look:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

White says: I almost got kicked out of our Zoom chat for this one, and this pick is highly unlikely to take place Thursday night, but I’m living on the edge. Simply put, I believe the ceiling for Tagovailoa is higher than that of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive top selection. Tagovailoa has great accuracy and ball placement with plus arm strength, all signs of an elite quaterback.

Of course, injuries are an issue, and Tagovailoa may need a year — or half a year — to get ready. The Bengals still have Andy Dalton on the roster as of this writing and could ease in Tua that way. If I’m an NFL general manager trying to win a Super Bowl, I’m going all in on Tagovailoa and hoping it works.

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Spears says: Young has the highest upside out of any player in the draft, and considering the Redskins don’t have a true star on that side of the ball, they’d be silly to look anywhere else. Hesitant to pick a defensive end from Ohio State with the No. 2 pick?

Ask the San Francisco 49ers how that second overall pick worked last season with Nick Bosa, who wasn’t a Heisman Trophy finalist like Young was.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Lev says: When Alec selected Tagovailoa instead of Burrow at No. 1, this became a trade-down hot spot. If/when Burrow is the 1/1, it still might be. But with no trading in our mock, the pick was obvious. Detroit had the worst pass defense in the league last season and needs a replacement for CB Darius Slay, who was traded to Philadelphia.

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OL, Alabama

Finley says: Offensive linemen are traditionally the safest picks it comes the draft, and Wills — a 6-foot-5-inch, 320-pound tackle from SEC country — is the surest of a sure thing. Saquon Barkley gets a blocker, Daniel Jones gets more time in the pocket and the Giants inch closer to respectability.

5. Miami Dolphins: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

White says: Hey, look how that worked out. Burrow was still on the board at No. 5, so he’s heading to Miami. Burrow had one of the greatest seasons in college football history, and I don’t think that’s a fluke. He’s probably the safest choice of all the QBs in this year’s draft.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

Spears says: Tua Tagovailoa should be a Charger. But since the Bengals found their new Tiger King and Joe Burrow fell to the Dolphins on a silver platter, Los Angeles goes a different route and beefs up the offensive line with the best lineman in the draft. Wirfs is 6-5, 322 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds. At Iowa, he played mostly right tackle, which most likely wouldn’t happen with the Chargers since they recently acquired Pro Bowl right tackle Bryan Bulaga from the Packers. If the Chargers keep Trent Scott at left tackle, Wirfs could be an excellent pulling guard that makes key blocks at the second level. The draft could be a significant first step for a Chargers team looking to compete. If they can build up the offensive line and either draft a quarterback in the second round or sign a veteran — cough! Cam Newton! — the oddball team in Los Angeles can compete for a Super Bowl.

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB/S, Clemson

Lev says: My notes on the Panthers simply said, “Take the best defensive player available.” Carolina fans will be delighted if Simmons is still on the board. Does he have a defined position? No. Does it matter? No. Simmons is a versatile, modern-day “space” player who can become the new face of the Panthers defense from Day 1.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Finley says: The Cardinals spent their last two first-round picks on quarterbacks, even though it meant reaching — twice — to get them. Things won’t be nearly as complicated this time around: Brown, a 6-5, 320-pound, run-stuffing defensive lineman, is the best defensive player available. The Cardinals have a need on that side of the ball. Done. Brown will boost a Cardinals unit that finished 28th in total defense and 24th in rushing defense a year ago.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

White says: In the last seven months, the Jags have traded away their top two cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey (Rams) and A.J. Bouye (Broncos), so they’re in the market for an upgrade in the secondary. I think the Jags could move up to grab Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State, but they’d still be pleased with Henderson.

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville

Spears says: Despite a flagged drug test at the draft combine, Becton is a Top 10 talent. Standing at 6-7, 364 pounds, Becton shocked scouts with a 5.1-second 40-yard dash. Becton protecting Baker Mayfield, who is throwing to Odell Beckham Jr., has a nice ring to it.

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Lev says: I was targeting Henderson but had to change plans when Alec took him at No. 9. Thomas was the last of the top-tier tackles available, so it made sense to grab him instead of a wideout. This class is incredibly deep at receiver, so the Jets can address that need later. Either way, it’s all about helping Sam Darnold.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Finley says: Al Davis himself would love the team’s first draft pick as a Las Vegas franchise. The 6-2, 200-pound Lamb is widely viewed as one of the best in a stacked wide receiver draft, possessing the tools and big-play ability that have been the hallmark of Raiders pass-catchers for decades. Lamb will instantly upgrade a position group that’s currently led by Zay Jones and Tyrell Williams. Raiders fans will look for an Encore when the Raiders pick 20th overall, hoping the team can reach the Stratosphere with a pair of Wynn-ers rather than a Mirage — or, worse, another Raiders draft Circus(-Circus). I’ll let myself out.

13. San Francisco: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

White says: If there’s one thing the 49ers learned in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, it’s that you can never have enough offensive weapons. Emmanuel Sanders signed with the Saints, leaving a hole in the Niners’ depth chart behind speedster Deebo Samuel. Enter Jeudy, who is one of the most polished route runners in this year’s WR draft class. Although I could see the Niners trading down if they don’t like what they see at this spot.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Spears says: The Bucs spent their offseason adding arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was traded from New England to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. If Tampa Bay wants to play in the Super Bowl, however, it needs to bolster its defensive secondary. The Bucs will do that by picking up All-SEC safety Xavier McKinney, who could be the best defensive back in the draft.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Lev says: With Justin Herbert sliding, I was tempted to take the big, strong Oregon QB here. But are we sure Herbert is that big an upgrade over Drew Lock? Drafting a burner like Ruggs gives Lock the best chance to succeed. He’s an ideal complement to emerging third-year pro Courtland Sutton. Ruggs ran a ridiculous 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

16. Atlanta Falcons: Josh Jones, OL, Houston

Finley says: If Atlanta’s going to lean on the aging Matt Ryan and whatever’s left of Todd Gurley, they’d better have some offensive line help. The 6-5, 320-pound Jones profiles as a tackle, though the guard-needy Falcons could move him inside as a rookie.

17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

White says: Ideally, the Cowboys would draft McKinney here to shore up the secondary alongside Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. But with him off the board, Chaisson provides Dallas with an immediate pass rusher. He and Demarcus Lawrence would make a scary one-two punch around the edge.

18. Miami Dolphins: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Spears says: The Dolphins found their franchise quarterback with their first pick. Now, they’ll go the defensive route. Following the edge additions of Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy, along with that of Byron Jones in the secondary, Miami is in dire need of an interior defensive lineman and Kinlaw, who was an All-American at South Carolina, fits that need.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Lev says: Again, I gave Herbert serious consideration here. But with former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota in tow to compete with Derek Carr, I shifted into best-player-available mode. Queen is an instant starter who can play all three downs. The Mayock-Gruden combo went heavy on players from College Football Playoff participants last year, and that trend continues.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Finley says: Everything’s coming up Jaguars! Jacksonville finds its quarterback of the future in Herbert following his unexpected tumble down the draft boards. Herbert often plays like less than the sum of his parts, but he’s a steal here. (Last year’s 20th overall pick? Noah Fant.) Expect Herbert to push Gardner Minshew for the starting job in 2020, and emerge as the starter as soon as 2021.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

White says: Remember last season when all of Philly’s receivers got hurt last year and the No. 1 WR was the undrafted Greg Ward Jr., who played quarterback in college? Yeah, so does Carson Wentz.

22. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Spears says: The former junior-college product had a brief, but extremely productive, career in Tempe. As a senior, the All-Pac-12 pick hauled in 1,192 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while emerging as one of the more consistent wide receivers in the league. The Vikings traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they took a pass-catcher.

23. New England Patriots: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Lev says: This probably won’t happen. But wouldn’t it be fun if it did? I’ve heard for years that Bill Belichick has wanted to try to win while running an option-type system. Lamar Jackson’s success with Baltimore reiterated that a zone-read offense can work if you have the right guy operating it. Hurts can handle being Tom Brady’s successor.

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Finley says: Drew Brees has one, maybe two seasons left before he’s blasted into all of our living rooms as NBC’s new football expert. That means the Saints have one, maybe two drafts left to find his successor. Utah State’s quarterback is the best they can do, though he comes with some concerns. Love isn’t blind, per se, but he needs to improve his completion percentage — and decision-making — to see the field. Fortunately, he has one season (maybe two) to learn from the best.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

White says: Continuing my accidental All-SEC draft is cornerback Trevon Diggs. Yes, Diggs is the brother of Stefon Diggs, whom the Vikings traded to the Bills in March. Maybe the Vikings go with a wideout here, but I’ll predict a defensive upgrade. After all, the Vikings lost lost top cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the Colts.

26. Miami Dolphins: Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

Spears says: At this point in the draft, Cleveland — a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection — is the best available offensive lineman. Even if he’s not ready to start as a rookie, Cleveland adds depth to the offensive line, and that’s always a safe play in the draft.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Lev says: In lieu of trading down — a common maneuver under GM John Schneider — I decided to take a defensive tackle even though edge rusher is arguably a bigger need. Two reasons: (1) There’s a good chance Seattle will sign a veteran end (Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen); and (2) I like Blacklock’s upside better than the two Big Ten ends available here.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Finley says: For more than a decade, the Ravens have made their bones by drafting high-floor defensive players and plugging them into their attacking, veteran defense. Meet Gross-Matos, who racked up 17 sacks and 94 total tackles over his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions. He’ll complement the newly acquired (but aging) Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe on the Ravens’ revamped D-line.

29. Tennessee Titans: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

White says: Finally, I picked a non-SEC player — although the 6-5, 322-pound Jackson sure looks like one. This is also a sentimental pick: Last year, Jackson donated bone marrow to help save his sister’s life. On the football field, he’ll help protect signal-caller Ryan Tannehill and ensure star running back Derrick Henry has open lanes to run through.

30. Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Spears says: The Packers lost linebacker and Tucson native Blake Martinez, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Giants this offseason. There’s a Martinez-sized gap in Green Bay’s defense. It would be a miracle if Murray is still available at this point in the draft. If so, Green Bay will pounce and replace the NFL’s second-leading tackler with a rookie from Oklahoma.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

Lev says: I was hoping Ezra Cleveland would fall to this spot, but Winfield is an excellent fit. The son of three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield, the younger Winfield makes up for a lack of size (5-9, 203) with superb instincts. He had 88 tackles, seven interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles for the Golden Gophers in 2019.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Finley says: If the 6-5, 275-pound Epenesa reminds you of another former Big Ten defensive end, you’re not alone. Epenesa has long modeled his game after J.J. Watt. He even wore No. 99 in high school in honor of Watt, who was a 6-5, 290-pound prospect when the Texans drafted him out of Wisconsin in 2011. Andy Reid and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs will be thrilled if Epenesa, whose stock has been tumbling of late because of a slow 40 time, earns comparisons to Watt as an NFL pass rusher.

