Topgolf Tucson employees and guests adapt to safety guidelines amid reopening

Topgolf Tucson reopened on July 6 after being closed down for almost four months. Director of Operations James Martin discusses the new safety precautions employees and customers are taking.

Topgolf Tucson in Marana has a different look to its 53,000-square-foot complex after reopening on July 6 following a near four-month shutdown.

Director of operations James Martin did a video interview with the Star, detailing the changes and providing an inside look at the facility.

Masks are required for guests upon entrance and then may be taken off once they arrive at a hitting bay or sit down at a dining table. Employees must wear gloves and masks at all times.

Clear partition covers have been placed in between each bay and social distancing stickers are on the floors throughout to maintain 6-foot spacing.

Bays, chairs and clubs are disinfected by staff after each use.

Topgolf Tucson is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.

