Torey Lovullo gets extension, then Diamondbacks earn rare victory

Pinch-hitter Kole Calhoun and Varsho followed with doubles, Tyler Matzek relieved and pinch-hitter Henry Ramos' sacrifice fly padded the lead.

Morton gave up three runs, five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts and two walks in his third start since signing a $22 million contract for 2022, a deal that includes a $22 million option for 2023. He has given up as many as four runs only once in his last 14 starts.

Bumgarner, who no-hit the Braves in a 7-0, seven-inning victory April 25, gave up three runs and five hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Sean Poppen (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for his first major league victory. J.B. Wendelken pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

D-backs show faith in Lovullo

PHOENIX — Lovullo's deal announced Thursday includes a club option for 2023, according to general manager Mike Hazen.

“Through everything the season has presented, Torey did a good job of getting guys through this … even in a season where we might set a franchise-worst record,” Hazen said.

Arizona had lost 14 of 17 entering Thursday.