Tucson and Nogales product Oscar Valdez will defend WBC title at Casino Del Sol on Sept. 10

  • Updated

WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez will return to Tucson to face undefeated Brazilian Robson Conceicao on Sept. 10 at Casino Del Sol.

It will be Valdez' first defense of his belt, which he won in February with a knockout victory over Miguel Berchelt in Las Vegas.

A native of Nogales, Sonora, Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) spent his elementary school years in Tucson and now lives mostly in Hermosillo. 

In a 10-round co-feature, undefeated junior lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr. of Stockton, California, will fight Mexican veteran Luis Alberto Lopez. The two fights will stream live starting at 7 p.m on ESPN Plus.

Tickets, starting at $25, will go on sale July 27 at 10 a.m. via Etix.com.

