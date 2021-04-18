Tucsonan Alex Bowman captures third career NASCAR win

Brad Keselowski gambled during Stage 2 by staying on the track when the leaders pitted on lap 184. It gave him a huge lead, but with 50 laps left in the stage, he had no chance to hold off the leaders and wound up going a lap down just before the stage ended. He was in position to get the free pass back onto the lead lap, but even that went away when Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez all got by him before the stage ended. Keselowski, the winner here last fall, was in 16th place when the final stage went green.