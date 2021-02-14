Tucsonan Nate Renfro healthy again as he pursues NBA dream

“It was pretty devastating at the time,” Renfro said.

Surgery followed a month later, with the now contract-less Renfro spending three days a week rehabbing the injury. A few months into his rehab, the spread of COVID-19 had just begun to lead to rapid business closings across the country, including the gym where Renfro went in Phoenix.

Now without a gym to workout, the shutdown of the NBA meant contract talks had gone silent as well. Renfro had been attending Suns games to keep his face familiar to the staff, but wasn’t sure what options he had moving forward.

“Things really got quiet and I had no idea what was going on,” he said. “I didn’t know if there was going to be a G-League season or even Summer League. I was recovering, but started doing little things like Uber Eats to keep myself occupied. My agent and I talked about overseas options, but he was confident a G-League season would take place and told me to wait it out.”

The wait had finally paid off, with the Austin Spurs signing Renfro in January for their team in the G-League bubble at Disney World, where play began last week.