Tucson's Bijan Robinson to skip final two seasons of college, enter NFL draft

AUSTIN, Texas — Tucson native Bijan Robinson is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Robinson earned All-America honors for the University of Texas after rushing for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns. The Longhorns (8-4) finished third in the Big 12. Robinson will not play in the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl, when No. 21 Texas plays 12th-ranked Washington.

A Salpointe Catholic High School graduate, Robinson won the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top college running back. He finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting, trailing winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Robinson is the fifth Tucsonan to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a season, according to research by the Star's Greg Hansen. The others: Ka’Deem Carey, Canyon del Oro/Arizona (1,929 yards in 2012 and 1,885 yards in 2013; David Adams, Sunnyside/Arizona (1,175 yards in 1986); Mario Bates, Amphitheater/ASU (1,111 yards in 1993) and Jon Volpe, Amphitheater/Stanford (1,027 yards in 1988.)

Robinson played three years at Texas but had two seasons of eligibility remaining because his freshman year was the COVID-19-altered 2020 season. The NCAA granted all players another year of eligibility.

“I’ve done everything that I tried to do in God’s plan for me while I’ve been here,” Robinson said at a news conference announcing the decision Monday. “It’s time to start the new journey. I’m just excited to figure out another part of my life, just like I tried to figure it out here.”

Highly recruited out of Salpointe, Robinson is fourth on Texas' career rushing list with 3,410 yards rushing. He trails two Heisman Trophy winners in career school rushing leader Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell, who is third.

All three of the Texas running backs ahead of Robinson on the career list were top-five picks in the draft. Williams went fifth overall to New Orleans in 1999, Cedric Benson was taken fourth by Chicago in 2005 and Campbell was the No. 1 overall choice by Houston in 1978.

Robinson is rated as the eighth-best overall prospect by ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.

"Robinson does everything for Texas. He runs inside and outside, catches passes and scores a lot of touchdowns," Kiper said in his evaluation of Robinson in his latest mock draft. "I'm a big fan. ... He led the FBS in broken tackles forced per game (4.1) and averaged 112.7 rushing yards per game. He is a cut-and-go runner with outstanding vision and explosiveness. Another thing I like about Robinson's game: He catches passes with his hands, not his body. He has 60 catches in three seasons, averaging 13.4 yards per reception. I think NFL teams could use him even more in the passing game.

"I don't love drafting running backs in Round 1, but Robinson deserves this ranking; I grade based on ability, not my first-round philosophy. He's going to go somewhere in the top 32 picks if he stays healthy."

Robinson could become the first Tucsonan drafted in the first round since fellow ex-Lancer and former Arizona offensive lineman John Fina in 1992. The NFL draft in Kansas City is from April 27-29.