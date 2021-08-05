Tucson's Delaney Schnell finishes 5th in 10-meter platform; Chinese teen takes home gold

TOKYO — It could have been confused for a lesson in computer coding on the scoreboard: 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10.

And in some ways, it was.

China’s divers are programmed from an early age to strive for perfection. The 14-year-old Quan Hongchan delivered it with two of her five dives in a dominant performance to claim the gold medal in women’s 10-meter platform at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Gabriela Garcia Agundez of Mexico finished fourth and the United States' Delaney Schnell, a Tucson High graduate and the reigning Pac-12 Diver of the Year as an Arizona Wildcat, finished fifth.

Schnell and her partner earned a silver medal earlier in the games in the 10-meter synchronized platform event.

All seven judges gave Quan perfect 10s for her second and fourth dives in the five-round competition.

Quan dedicated her victory to her mother, who is ill.

“I want to make enough money to support her,” Quan said through an interpreter. "I listen to my coach very carefully and follow his instructions very carefully.”