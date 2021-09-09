Tucson's sportsbooks not ready for Arizona's sports gambling kickoff

The Yaquis were one of 16 tribes to apply for a tribal event wagering operator’s license. Six were shut out.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get one,” Van Amburg said. But “at the end of the day, we’re excited about the mobile on-reservation (app) and physical sportsbook.”

Casino del Sol’s new sportsbook, which replaces the former Paradiso Lounge, will feature 60 televisions and six betting windows. Self-service betting kiosks will be installed at Casino of the Sun, 7406 S. Camino de Oeste.

Sports gaming is expected to account for a small percentage of the money that flows into the casino every week. However, Van Amburg said, a sportsbook — complete with dozens of televisions, a full bar and food offerings — will bring different kinds of gamblers to the casino. And with football and baseball games lasting three hours or more, they are likely to stick around.

“It’s going to bring customers to the casino who normally wouldn’t come to a casino,” Van Amburg said. “And some of those people are going to bring people who like to play table games.”

Plus, she added, there’s something different about betting in person.

“The idea of a sportsbook involves socializing,” Van Amburg said. “It’s going to be so much fun.”

Contact sports editor Ryan Finley at 573-4312 or rfinley@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ryan_finley

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.