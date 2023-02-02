Thursday, February 2
TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
3 p.m.;CBSSN;LIU Brooklyn at Merrimack
5 p.m.;CBSSN;FAU at UAB
5 p.m.;ESPN2;Michigan at Northwestern
5 p.m.;ESPNU;High Point at UNC-Asheville
5 p.m.;FS1;Wisconsin at Ohio St.
6 p.m.;PAC12;Stanford at Utah
7 p.m.;CBSSN;Loyola Marymount at BYU
7 p.m.;ESPN2;Houston at Wichita St.
7 p.m.;ESPNU;UTEP at Middle Tennessee
7 p.m.;FS1;Washington at UCLA
8 p.m.;PAC12;California at Colorado
8:30 p.m.;ESPN;Oregon at Arizona
9 p.m.;CBSSN;Santa Clara at Gonzaga
9 p.m.;ESPNU;San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal)
9 p.m.;FS1;Washington St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m.;ACCN;Pittsburgh at Duke
4:30 p.m.;BTN;Illinois at Michigan
5 p.m.;SECN;Kentucky at South Carolina
6 p.m.;ACCN;NC State at Georgia Tech
6:30 p.m.;BTN;Michigan St. at Nebraska
6:30 p.m.;ESPN;Maryland at Iowa
7 p.m.;SECN;Vanderbilt at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.;ESPNU;Senior Bowl Practice
1 p.m.;ESPN2;Senior Bowl Practice
GOLF
1 p.m.;GOLF;PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1:30 a.m.;GOLF;DP World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Classic
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;TNT;Memphis at Cleveland
8 p.m.;TNT;LA Clippers at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.;ESPN;NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.;TENNIS;Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA
12 a.m.;TENNIS;Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA
RADIO
TALK
3 p.m.;1450-AM;"Eye on the Ball"
3 p.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
8:30 p.m.;1290-AM;Oregon at Arizona (also 107.5-FM)
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)