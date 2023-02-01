Tucson's TV/radio sports best bets: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Wednesday, February 1
TV
CHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.—NHLN—Regina vs. Calgary
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
4:30 p.m.—BTN—Penn St. at Purdue
4:30 p.m.—CBSSN—Creighton at Georgetown
4:30 p.m.—FS1—Providence at Xavier
5 p.m.—ACCN—Pittsburgh at North Carolina
5 p.m.—ESPN2—Tennessee at Florida
5 p.m.—ESPNU—East Carolina at South Florida
5 p.m.—SECN—Georgia at Auburn
6:30 p.m.—BTN—Minnesota at Rutgers
6:30 p.m.—CBSSN—Seton Hall at St. John's
6:30 p.m.—FS1—Villanova at Marquette
7 p.m.—ACCN—Florida St. at NC State
7 p.m.—ESPN2—Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
7 p.m.—ESPNU—SMU at Tulane
7 p.m.—SECN—LSU at Missouri
8:30 p.m.—FS1—New Mexico at Utah St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
4:30 p.m.—FS2—Marquette at Villanova
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.—ESPN2—College Football Live: Signing Day Special
12:30 p.m.—ESPNU—College Football Live: Signing Day Special
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.—GOLF—The Southwestern Invitational
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.—PAC12—Menlo at Stanford
GOLF
1:30 a.m.—GOLF—DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.—ESPN—Brooklyn at Boston
8 p.m.—ESPN—Atlanta at Phoenix (also BSAZ)
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.—TNT—Carolina at Buffalo
SOCCER (MEN)
11:50 a.m.—FS2—FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly SC vs. Auckland City FC
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.—TENNIS—Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA
12 a.m.—TENNIS—Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA
RADIO
TALK
3 p.m.—1450-AM—"Eye on the Ball"
3 p.m.—1490-AM—“Spears and Ali”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)