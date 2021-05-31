Tuesday's TV/radio best bets

TV TUESDAY
Golf
Men’s NCAA quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf
Men’s NCAA semifinals 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Canada vs. Finland 2 a.m. NHL
Italy vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL
Russia vs. Belarus 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
White Sox at Indians 3 p.m. FS1
Mets at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Angels at Giants 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Celtics at Nets, Game 5 4:30 p.m. TNT
Trail Blazers at Nuggets, Game 5 6 p.m. NBA
Lakers at Suns, Game 5 7 p.m. BSAZ
Lakers at Suns, Game 5 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Lightning at Hurricanes, Game 2 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Tennis
French Open, first round 3 a.m. TEN
French Open, first round 5 a.m. BSAZ
French Open, second round (Wed.) 2 a.m. TEN
WNBA
Mercury at Sky 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Fever at Storm 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
Mets at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)