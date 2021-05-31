 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio best bets
Tuesday's TV/radio best bets

TV TUESDAY

Golf

Men’s NCAA quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf

Men’s NCAA semifinals 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Canada vs. Finland 2 a.m. NHL

Italy vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL

Russia vs. Belarus 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

White Sox at Indians 3 p.m. FS1

Mets at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Angels at Giants 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Celtics at Nets, Game 5 4:30 p.m. TNT

Trail Blazers at Nuggets, Game 5 6 p.m. NBA

Lakers at Suns, Game 5 7 p.m. BSAZ

Lakers at Suns, Game 5 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Lightning at Hurricanes, Game 2 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Tennis

French Open, first round 3 a.m. TEN

French Open, first round 5 a.m. BSAZ

French Open, second round (Wed.) 2 a.m. TEN

WNBA

Mercury at Sky 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Fever at Storm 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Mets at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

