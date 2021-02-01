Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Butler at Marquette 3 p.m. FS1
Baylor at Texas 5 p.m. ESPN
Tennessee at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPN2
Penn State at Wisconsin 5 p.m. FS1
Georgia at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC
Purdue at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
UNLV at Nevada 7 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Missouri 7 p.m. ESPN
Illinois at Indiana 7 p.m. ESPN2
Dayton at Duquesne 7 p.m. ESPNU
USC at Stanford 7 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC
NBA
Clippers at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT
Celtics at Warriors 8 p.m. TNT
NHL
Sabres at Islanders 4 p.m. NBCS
Coyotes at Blues 6 p.m. FSAZ
Wild at Avalanche 6:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Arsenal at Wolverhampton 10:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Southampton at Man. United 1:10 p.m. NBCS
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)