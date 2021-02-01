 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Butler at Marquette 3 p.m. FS1

Baylor at Texas 5 p.m. ESPN

Tennessee at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPN2

Penn State at Wisconsin 5 p.m. FS1

Georgia at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC

Purdue at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

UNLV at Nevada 7 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Missouri 7 p.m. ESPN

Illinois at Indiana 7 p.m. ESPN2

Dayton at Duquesne 7 p.m. ESPNU

USC at Stanford 7 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC

NBA

Clippers at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT

Celtics at Warriors 8 p.m. TNT

NHL

Sabres at Islanders 4 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes at Blues 6 p.m. FSAZ

Wild at Avalanche 6:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Arsenal at Wolverhampton 10:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Southampton at Man. United 1:10 p.m. NBCS

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

