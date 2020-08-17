You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV TUESDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN

MLB

Rockies at Astros Noon MLB

Giants at Angels 1 p.m. ESPN

Padres at Rangers (JIP) 3 p.m. MLB

Athletics at D-backs 3 p.m. FSAZ

Rays at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

Cardinals at Cubs 5 p.m. FS1

NBA Playoffs

Bucks vs. Magic, Game 1 10:30 a.m. TNT

Heat vs. Pacers, Game 1 1 p.m. TNT

Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 1 3:30 p.m. TNT

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 4 Noon NBCS

Flames vs. Stars, Game 5 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 4 5 p.m. NBCS

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 5 7:30 p.m NBCS

WNBA

Connecticut vs. Indiana 4 p.m. CBSS

Chicago vs. Las Vegas 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Athletics at D-backs 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

