Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN
MLB
Rockies at Astros Noon MLB
Giants at Angels 1 p.m. ESPN
Padres at Rangers (JIP) 3 p.m. MLB
Athletics at D-backs 3 p.m. FSAZ
Rays at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
Cardinals at Cubs 5 p.m. FS1
NBA Playoffs
Bucks vs. Magic, Game 1 10:30 a.m. TNT
Heat vs. Pacers, Game 1 1 p.m. TNT
Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 1 3:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 4 Noon NBCS
Flames vs. Stars, Game 5 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 4 5 p.m. NBCS
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 5 7:30 p.m NBCS
WNBA
Connecticut vs. Indiana 4 p.m. CBSS
Chicago vs. Las Vegas 6 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
Athletics at D-backs 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
