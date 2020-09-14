Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
KBO: Samsung Lions at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 16 4:30 a.m. NBCS
MLB
Nationals at Rays 3:30 p.m. MLB
Athletics at Rockies 5:30 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Angels 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Giants at Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Celtics vs. Heat, Game 1 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 7 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Islanders vs. Lightning, Game 5 5 p.m. NBCS
WNBA Playoffs
Chicago vs. Connecticut, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN2
Mercury vs. Washington, Game 1 6 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB D-backs at Angels 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
