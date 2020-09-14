 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

KBO: Samsung Lions at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 16 4:30 a.m. NBCS

MLB

Nationals at Rays 3:30 p.m. MLB

Athletics at Rockies 5:30 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Angels 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Giants at Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Celtics vs. Heat, Game 1 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 7 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Islanders vs. Lightning, Game 5 5 p.m. NBCS

WNBA Playoffs

Chicago vs. Connecticut, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN2

Mercury vs. Washington, Game 1 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB D-backs at Angels 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Greg Hansen: Cut by 5 NFL teams, ex-Wildcat Rick Elmore wrote new playbook
Greg Hansen

Greg Hansen: Cut by 5 NFL teams, ex-Wildcat Rick Elmore wrote new playbook

  • Updated

If you spend any time talking to the 32-year-old Rick Elmore — business owner, married, father of two, graduate of the UA's Eller College of Business — you are tempted to dispatch a note to UA football coach Kevin Sumlim and every other coach on campus. It would be a simple note:

You should arrange to have Rick Elmore talk to your athletes about life after sports.

In fact, Elmore could expedite the process.

+3
Lute's best coaching job at Arizona? 2001-02 season included impossibly tough nonconference slate
Arizona Wildcats basketball

Lute's best coaching job at Arizona? 2001-02 season included impossibly tough nonconference slate

  • Updated

Plenty has been said and written about Lute Olson, who died Aug. 27 at age 85, and the teams he led to greatness. Arizona won its first Pac-10 title in 1986, Olson's third season in Tucson. The 1988 Wildcats made the Final Four for the first time in program history, and the 1994 team followed suit. The UA won it all in 1997, then returned to the Final Four in 2001.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fans pay tribute to Lute Olson outside McKale Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News