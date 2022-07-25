Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball
TBT, round of 32 4 p.m. ESPN2
TBT, round of 32 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLB
Pirates at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Mets 4 p.m. TBS
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Nationals at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
FC Barcelona vs. Juventus 5:30 p.m. FS2
Read Madrid vs. Club America 7:30 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
Sweden at England 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
People are also reading…
Brazil vs. Paraguay 4:50 p.m. FS1
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)