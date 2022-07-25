 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball

TBT, round of 32 4 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, round of 32 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

Pirates at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Mets 4 p.m. TBS

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Nationals at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus 5:30 p.m. FS2

Read Madrid vs. Club America 7:30 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

Sweden at England 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

People are also reading…

Brazil vs. Paraguay 4:50 p.m. FS1

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Open says Novak Djokovic can't play if he's not vaccinated against COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News