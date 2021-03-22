 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, women’s

South Florida vs. NC State Noon ESPN2

Iowa vs. Kentucky 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan vs. Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia Tech vs. West Virginia 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State vs. South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2

Syracuse vs. UConn 6 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. Stanford 6 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, first round 3 a.m. Golf

MLB spring

Yankees vs. Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Angels vs. Rangers 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Lakers at Pelicans 4:30 p.m. TNT

Suns at Heat 5 p.m. FSAZ

76ers at Warriors 7 p.m. TNT

NCAA volleyball

UCLA at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12N

NHL Devils at Flyers 4 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Rutgers at Maryland 9 a.m. BTN

Michigan at Michigan State 11 a.m. BTN

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB spring

D-backs vs. Mariners 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

