 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Florida A&M at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

Xavier at Villanova 5 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Elon at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC

Georgia State at Georgia Tech 7 p.m. BSAZ

Kansas at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN2

UConn at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1

Pepperdine at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Nicholls State at Oregon State 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

Utah at Oklahoma 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Stanford at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Football, NCAA

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Pacers at Heat 5:30 p.m. TNT

Suns at Lakers 8 p.m. TNT

NFL

Seahawks at Rams 5 p.m. Ch 11

RADIO TUESDAY

NBA

Suns at Lakers 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News