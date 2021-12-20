Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
Florida A&M at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
Xavier at Villanova 5 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Elon at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC
Georgia State at Georgia Tech 7 p.m. BSAZ
Kansas at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN2
UConn at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1
Pepperdine at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Nicholls State at Oregon State 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's
Utah at Oklahoma 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Stanford at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN
Football, NCAA
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Pacers at Heat 5:30 p.m. TNT
Suns at Lakers 8 p.m. TNT
NFL
Seahawks at Rams 5 p.m. Ch 11
RADIO TUESDAY
NBA
Suns at Lakers 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)