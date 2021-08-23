 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Hockey, women's

United States vs. Russia 11 a.m. NHL

Switzerland at Canada 3 p.m. NHL

Little League World Series

New Jersey vs. TBD Noon ESPN

New Hampshire vs. TBD 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Mariners at Athletics 12:30 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. BSAZ

Yankees-Braves or White Sox-Blue Jays 4 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Padres 7 p.m. ESPN

Paralympics

Opening Ceremony 4 a.m. NBCS

Swimming, Basketball, Track 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge 6 p.m. FS1

WNBA

Storm at Lynx 4 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

