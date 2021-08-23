Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Hockey, women's
United States vs. Russia 11 a.m. NHL
Switzerland at Canada 3 p.m. NHL
Little League World Series
New Jersey vs. TBD Noon ESPN
New Hampshire vs. TBD 4:30 p.m. ESPN
MLB
Mariners at Athletics 12:30 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. BSAZ
Yankees-Braves or White Sox-Blue Jays 4 p.m. MLB
Dodgers at Padres 7 p.m. ESPN
Paralympics
Opening Ceremony 4 a.m. NBCS
Swimming, Basketball, Track 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men's
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge 6 p.m. FS1
WNBA
Storm at Lynx 4 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)