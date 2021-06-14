 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

MLB

Cubs at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Giants 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Phillies-Dodgers or Twins-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Nets, Game 5 5:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Islanders at Lightning, Game 2 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

Portugal at Hungary 8:30 a.m. ESPN

France at Germany 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Swimming

U.S. Olympic Trials, finals 7 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Sky at Lynx 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Giants 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

