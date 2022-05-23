 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Baseball, NCAA

SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. Georgia 7:30 a.m. SEC

ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech 8 a.m. BSAZ+

SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida 11 a.m. SEC

ACC Tournament: NC State vs. Wake Forest Noon BSAZ+

SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt 2:30 p.m. SEC

ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. North Carolina 4 p.m. BSAZ+

SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn 6 p.m. SEC

Golf, women's

NCAA women’s team quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf

NCAA women’s team semifinals 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

Germany vs. Switzerland 2 a.m. NHL

United States vs. Norway 6 a.m. NHL

Canada vs. France 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Cubs-Reds or Marlins-Rays 3:30 p.m. MLB

Royals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Brewers at Padres 6:30 p.m. TBS

NBA Playoffs

Warriors at Mavericks, Game 4 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 4 4 p.m. ESPN

Flames at Oilers, Game 4 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, first round 4 a.m. BSAZ

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Royals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

