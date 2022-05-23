Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball, NCAA
SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. Georgia 7:30 a.m. SEC
ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech 8 a.m. BSAZ+
SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida 11 a.m. SEC
ACC Tournament: NC State vs. Wake Forest Noon BSAZ+
SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt 2:30 p.m. SEC
ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. North Carolina 4 p.m. BSAZ+
SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn 6 p.m. SEC
Golf, women's
NCAA women’s team quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf
NCAA women’s team semifinals 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
Germany vs. Switzerland 2 a.m. NHL
United States vs. Norway 6 a.m. NHL
Canada vs. France 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
Cubs-Reds or Marlins-Rays 3:30 p.m. MLB
Royals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Brewers at Padres 6:30 p.m. TBS
NBA Playoffs
Warriors at Mavericks, Game 4 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 4 4 p.m. ESPN
Flames at Oilers, Game 4 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, first round 4 a.m. BSAZ
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
Royals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)