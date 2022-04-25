 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Hockey

U-18: Canada vs. Czech Rep. 6:30 a.m. NHL

U-18: United States vs. Germany 10:30 a.m. NHL

MLB

Mets at Cardinals 4:30 p.m. TBS

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Athletics at Giants 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Hawks at Heat, Game 5 4 p.m. NBA

T-wolves at Grizzlies, Game 5 4:30 p.m. TNT

Pelicans at Suns, Game 5 7 p.m. BSAZ

Pelicans at Suns, Game 5 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Oilers at Penguins 4 p.m. ESPN

Blues at Avalanche 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

UEFA: Real Madrid at Man. City Noon Ch 13

Soccer, women's

U-17: Bermuda vs. Canada 12:50 p.m. FS2

U-17: Dom. Rep. vs. Jamaica 3:50 p.m. FS2

Softball, NCAA

McNeese State at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO TUESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

