Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
BYU at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona at Creighton 6 p.m. CBSS
Golf
PGA Professional, third round Noon Golf
MLB
D-backs at Nationals, Game 1 10 a.m. BSAZ
Blue Jays-Red Sox or Giants-Mets 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Nationals, Game 2 4 p.m. BSAZ+
Braves at Dodgers 7 p.m. TBS
NBA Playoffs
Hawks at Heat, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT
T-wolves at Grizzlies, Game 2 5:30 p.m. NBA
Pelicans at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. BSAZ
Pelicans at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT
NHL
Kings at Ducks 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
SC Freiburg at Hamburg 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
AC Milan at Inter Milan Noon CBSS
EPL: Man. United at Liverpool Noon USA
Softball, NCAA
Michigan at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN
UC Davis at California 3 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Playoffs
Pelicans at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)