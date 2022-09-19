Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers, Game 1 Noon BSAZ
Astros at Rays 3:30 p.m. TBS
Guardians at White Sox 5 p.m. MLB
Cardinals at Padres 6:30 p.m. TBS
D-backs at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
Penn State at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN
Seattle at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers, Game 1 Noon 1490-AM*
D-backs at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
People are also reading…
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)