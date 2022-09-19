 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers, Game 1 Noon BSAZ

Astros at Rays 3:30 p.m. TBS

Guardians at White Sox 5 p.m. MLB

Cardinals at Padres 6:30 p.m. TBS

D-backs at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

Penn State at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN

Seattle at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers, Game 1 Noon 1490-AM*

D-backs at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

