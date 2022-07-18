 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball

TBT, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, round of 32 6 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 16 5 a.m. USA

MLB

All-Star batting practice 2 p.m. MLB

All-Star Game 5 p.m. Ch 11

Track and field

World Championships, Day 5 (T) 8:35 p.m. USA

WNBA

Liberty at Sun 8:30 a.m. NBA

Dream at Aces 7 p.m. NBA

Fever at Sparks 7:30 p.m. CBSS

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

All-Star Game 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

