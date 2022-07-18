Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball
TBT, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
TBT, round of 32 6 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 16 5 a.m. USA
MLB
All-Star batting practice 2 p.m. MLB
All-Star Game 5 p.m. Ch 11
Track and field
World Championships, Day 5 (T) 8:35 p.m. USA
WNBA
Liberty at Sun 8:30 a.m. NBA
Dream at Aces 7 p.m. NBA
Fever at Sparks 7:30 p.m. CBSS
People are also reading…
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
All-Star Game 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)