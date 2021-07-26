Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Bask. (M)
TBT, regional semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN
TBT, regional semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB
Blue Jays-Red Sox or Yankees-Rays 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ
Olympics
See complete schedule, C2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Rangers 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)
