Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV TUESDAY

Bask. (M)

TBT, regional semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN

TBT, regional semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Blue Jays-Red Sox or Yankees-Rays 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ

Olympics

See complete schedule, C2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rangers 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

