Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
Florida State at Florida 4 p.m. SEC
Hockey
Czech Republic vs. Austria 6 a.m. NHL
Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers, Game 1 Noon BSAZ
Astros at Red Sox 4 p.m. TBS
Twins at Athletics 6:40 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. BSAZ
NBA
Draft Lottery 5 p.m. ESPN
Celtics at Heat, Game 1 5:40 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Lightning at Panthers, Game 1 4 p.m. TNT
Blues at Avalanche, Game 1 6:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
EPL: Liverpool at Southampton 11:45 a.m. USA
WNBA
Mystics at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS
Mercury at Aces 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers, Game 1 Noon 1490-AM*
D-backs at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)