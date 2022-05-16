 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

Florida State at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

Hockey

Czech Republic vs. Austria 6 a.m. NHL

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers, Game 1 Noon BSAZ

Astros at Red Sox 4 p.m. TBS

Twins at Athletics 6:40 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. BSAZ

NBA

Draft Lottery 5 p.m. ESPN

Celtics at Heat, Game 1 5:40 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Lightning at Panthers, Game 1 4 p.m. TNT

Blues at Avalanche, Game 1 6:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

EPL: Liverpool at Southampton 11:45 a.m. USA

WNBA

Mystics at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS

Mercury at Aces 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers, Game 1 Noon 1490-AM*

D-backs at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

