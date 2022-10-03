 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

MLB

Yankees at Rangers, Game 1 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Brewers 4:30 p.m. BSAZ

Phillies at Astros 5 p.m. TBS

NBA preseason

Pistons at Knicks 4 p.m. TNT

Pelicans at Bulls 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL preseason

Sharks at Eisbaren Berlin 11 a.m. NHL

Hurricanes at Sabres 4 p.m. NHL

Kings at Ducks 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Maryland at Rutgers 4 p.m. BTN

People are also reading…

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Brewers 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News