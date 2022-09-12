 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

MLB

Rays at Blue Jays 10 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 4:30 p.m. TBS

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Florida State at Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

WNBA Finals

Sun at Aces, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

People are also reading…

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News