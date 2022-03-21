Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
NIT: St. Bonaventure at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN
CBI semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN2
NIT: Vanderbilt at Xavier 6 p.m. ESPN
CBI semifinal 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
MLB spring training
Blue Jays vs. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Reds vs. Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
Hawks at Knicks 4:30 p.m. TNT
Clippers at Nuggets 7 p.m. TNT
NHL
Kraken at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Softball, NCAA
Oklahoma at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Tennis
Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, women's
The Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)