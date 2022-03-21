 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

NIT: St. Bonaventure at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN

CBI semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN2

NIT: Vanderbilt at Xavier 6 p.m. ESPN

CBI semifinal 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

MLB spring training

Blue Jays vs. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Reds vs. Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Hawks at Knicks 4:30 p.m. TNT

Clippers at Nuggets 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Kraken at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Softball, NCAA

Oklahoma at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Tennis

Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, women's

The Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

