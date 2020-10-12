 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2

MLB Playoffs

Braves vs. Dodgers, Game 2 3 p.m. FS1

Rays vs. Astros, Game 3 5:40 p.m. TBS

NFL

Bills at Titans 4 p.m. Ch 13

Soccer, men’s

UEFA: Switzerland at Germany 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

NFL

Bills at Titans 4 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

