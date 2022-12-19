Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Georgetown at UConn 4:30 p.m. FS1
Elon at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN
Marquette at Providence 5 p.m. CBSS
Jackson State at Alabama 5 p.m. SEC
Seton Hall at Xavier 6:30 p.m. FS1
Montana State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Illinois-Chicago at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN
Pittsburgh at Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPNU
Florida vs. Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
UC San Diego at San Diego State 8:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's NCAA
Michigan at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma vs. Florida 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Football, NCAA
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Warriors at Knicks 5:30 p.m. TNT
Wizards at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Grizzlies at Nuggets 8 p.m. TNT
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Montana State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Montana State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women's NCAA
Adia Barnes Show 5:30 p.m. 1400-AM
Football, NCAA
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Coachella Valley 8 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)