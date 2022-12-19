 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Georgetown at UConn 4:30 p.m. FS1

Elon at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN

Marquette at Providence 5 p.m. CBSS

Jackson State at Alabama 5 p.m. SEC

Seton Hall at Xavier 6:30 p.m. FS1

Montana State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Illinois-Chicago at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Pittsburgh at Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPNU

Florida vs. Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

UC San Diego at San Diego State 8:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's NCAA

Michigan at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma vs. Florida 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Football, NCAA

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Warriors at Knicks 5:30 p.m. TNT

Wizards at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Grizzlies at Nuggets 8 p.m. TNT

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Montana State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Montana State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Basketball, women's NCAA

Adia Barnes Show 5:30 p.m. 1400-AM

Football, NCAA

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Coachella Valley 8 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

